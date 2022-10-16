I know Pat Flowers well. His lifetime of public service in forest management, access to public lands, and water quality protection have served Senate District 32 well. His experience collaborating with diverse interests and his calm, measured, reasoned approach, produced success in the Legislature. However, on the campaign trail, his consensus-building work is being maligned by ads and paid canvassers acting on behalf of his opponent via the Koch’s Americans For Prosperity (AFP), an out of state political organization that does not know the actual issues that affect Montanans.
While Pat works with local farmers, ranchers, and food producers to mitigate the detrimental of our warming climate, AFP opposes actions to address the far-reaching effects of climate aberrations that are drying Montana’s soils, disrupting rainfall, and causing devastating floods. Speaking of water, Pat’s work supporting clean water and effective water quality regulations are essential in protecting Montana’s cold-water fisheries and our outdoor recreation economy. In contrast, AFP opposes regulations that protect water quality.
Montana needs representatives working for us. I support Pat Flowers’s bid for reelection, the only candidate for this office who will protect freedoms in Montana’s Constitution, including the right of privacy which is central to Montana values.
Patti Steinmuller
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.