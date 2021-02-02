Three Forks, don’t worry about growth in the floodplain. Send the developer to the county planning office for floodplain development permits. Emphasize the term “glampground." Developer should distinguish glamping (glamorous camping) from regular camping.
He will learn which boxes to check as well as the appropriate terminology to avoid subdivision review. His application should include a massive amount of impressive engineering rhetoric and data. Development potential may include under-river and underground wastewater, fiber optic, natural gas lines as well as under-floodplain domestic water and electrical utilities. Infrastructure may include drives, roads, parking areas, living unit pads and related hardscape. Facilities and amenities may include living units, gift shop, office, employee dorm, coffee shop, fly shop, tiki bar, lounge, and utility spaces.
If developer is clever, he may even receive a permit to clean out and enlarge an existing stock water pond which does not actually exist. He should merely photo shop or otherwise display the nonexistent “existing stock watering pond” on images and plan documents.
So you see, floodplain development is easy for the creative developer.
But it ain’t about the river and it ain’t about the floodplain. It’s all about the lexicon!
