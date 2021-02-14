The FEMA flood regulations are obviously in place to prevent the public expense of chronic damage. One runs into a number of problems with flood regulations.
First, digital maps are unavailable for many areas and a paper map must be located and consulted each time a flood prone area is evaluated, maps are changed from time to time etc.
Second, the base flood elevation (BFE) is an approximation (squiggly lines) in many places. Surveyors must be brought in to make estimates (between BFE lines) of estimates.
Third, a substantial improvement is 50% of a building's value. Estimates of building value and cost of improvements vary.
Fourth, the cost of raising an existing building to two feet above BFE is often prohibitive. People let their homes run down and the cost of buying an empty lot is less than buying a lot and razing the existing structure.
In the northeast, many houses are built in the floodplain. It is not uncommon to find the first floor above BFE but the foundation footing above the frost line. One can frost protect the foundation by adding fill but fill in flood areas is regulated by FEMA (fill may increase the risk of flooding in other areas). Who wants to buy a house with heaving foundation that FEMA may or may not permit stabilizing?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.