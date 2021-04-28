The Bozeman School Board election pool has great candidates and we are fortunate to have individuals dedicated to improving education in our community. Douglas Fischer is one candidate you should definitely include on your ballot choice.
I have known Douglas for about 10 years now and it is impossible for me to narrow down into 300 words a list of the amazing effect he has had on my life. This is what I can share. Douglas not only welcomes all with a phenomenal positive presence, but he also is an amazing father, leader, and listener. He asks questions and genuinely wants to hear an answer.
When I was in 4th grade, Douglas spearheaded a group of Soil Scouts who worked diligently with MSU scientists on a project to make Scobey Soil our official state soil. Douglas volunteered countless hours. Not only did this project teach me to respect the environment and dirt under my feet, but it also taught me about Montana's legislative process. This was all thanks to Douglas, MSU scientists, and the 4th grade class at Longfellow Elementary. I am proud that Scobey Soil is now our state soil.
Since this, Douglas continues to be present in furthering my education (and quite cheerfully so). At Sacajawea Middle School (SMS), he voted to support a student-led group, Solar Makes Sense at SMS, which raised money for solar schools. Bozeman now has solar panels on four schools and one facilities building. Our new high school has geothermal heat thanks to Douglas' understanding of the importance of our carbon footprint on future generations.
I cannot wait to vote in two years. Voters, I urge you to exercise your constitutional rights and vote. And when you do, please support Douglas Fischer to continue as an excellent member of our Bozeman School Board.