The past few years have been an incredibly challenging period for the Bozeman School Board due to the pandemic and administrative issues. At the same time, they were overseeing the building of a new high school and remodeling our existing high school. The School Board has done an admirable job in the face of these challenges. I salute their dedication and hard work with a hearty “Thank You!” to all trustees.
In the upcoming school board election I am supporting Douglas Fischer. I have seen him interact with students, teachers, and state legislators. He is a skilled communicator and knows how to get results that help our teachers and students.
Vote to reelect Douglas Fischer on May 4.