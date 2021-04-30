Support Local Journalism


In the six years I have served you as Bozeman schools trustee, I have focused on the district’s core mission: To ensure every student succeeds.

To that end, I urge everyone to support our levies. Thanks to sharp work from our business office, the tax increase supporting education will be offset by a decrease in school bond payments. What you won’t see on the ballot: Net annual cost for a $500,000 Bozeman home is 45 cents.

Unquestionably, this past year challenged us. We struggled, debated, found consensus and forged a path forward. As individual trustees, our approaches differ. But we succeed when the board as a whole focuses on our core purpose.

My approach builds on my years as a journalist: Gather multiple voices in the community, assess data, listen to experts and distill that complexity to find what’s best for our kids.

As we move forward, I want a safe, welcoming, inclusive and successful student experience. I want students thinking critically, with freedom to grow intellectually and emotionally. I want every student to emerge with the skill necessary to make a difference in a rapidly changing world.

I hope that's your dream for our kids, too. If it is, I hope I’ve earned your support for reelection on May 4.

Douglas Fischer, 

Bozeman

