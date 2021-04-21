Please join me in supporting Douglas Fischer and Gary Lusin in the BSD7 Trustees election. Over the past several years, I've had the opportunity to watch these two candidates in action.
I've seen Douglas Fischer listen to all sides of an issue and eloquently and respectfully explain why he's going to vote a certain way. He hears all of us. He recognizes all of us. He at times agonizes over a vote. For his openness, experience, and enthusiasm, he has my vote.
Gary Lusin is contemplative. He listens. He tries to bring all sides together and makes motions in the name of compromise. He has given innumerable hours to BSD7 and Montana education over the years. He is an invaluable resource. For these reasons, he has my vote.
Believe me, I have not always agreed with the votes of these candidates. Any one of them would tell you that. I've also, at times, been critical of district communication and process (and have let these candidates know that). I’ve always felt heard by these candidates. I know that these three candidates have my kids, your kids, your grandkids, your young community members, at the forefront of their minds.
In a year which brought COVID-19 and a difficult superintendent transition, these candidates should not be brushed aside because they're incumbents. They’re amazing individuals with experience, life wisdom, and talents we’re all lucky to benefit from.