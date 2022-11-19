Let the news come to you

8 billion humans. As of November 15, according to the UN, that is how many of us inhabit the Earth. 8 billion. In 1959, the year I was born, there were 3 billion.

I like humans. But we are not leaving space for much else. Humans now make up at least 36% by weight of all terrestrial animal biomass. Livestock and pets — 60%! That leaves 4% at most for wildlife.

Greater Yellowstone is one of the few places where you can still be outnumbered, and outweighed, by wildlife. We enjoy large herds of elk, bison, and deer. We still have large predators hunting these herds. The land here is gorgeous, but it’s the wildlife that makes it special.

