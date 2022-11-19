8 billion humans. As of November 15, according to the UN, that is how many of us inhabit the Earth. 8 billion. In 1959, the year I was born, there were 3 billion.
I like humans. But we are not leaving space for much else. Humans now make up at least 36% by weight of all terrestrial animal biomass. Livestock and pets — 60%! That leaves 4% at most for wildlife.
Greater Yellowstone is one of the few places where you can still be outnumbered, and outweighed, by wildlife. We enjoy large herds of elk, bison, and deer. We still have large predators hunting these herds. The land here is gorgeous, but it’s the wildlife that makes it special.
But for how long? Open space — wildlife habitat — is getting gobbled up by development at an alarming pace. Big Sky, Bozeman, Jackson, Driggs, Paradise Valley, Beartooth Front, Madison Valley, Island Park, Red Lodge, Star Valley, Pinedale, all are exploding with development and lack of zoning. Most wildlife cannot survive year round in the high mountains.
We either figure out a way to rein in development in Greater Yellowstone, or end up like everywhere else, tamed dominated by humans and livestock. That would truly be the end of the Wild West.
Philip Knight
Bozeman
