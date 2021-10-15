Letter to the editor: Fiber optic lines will end up where the money is Dean Peterson Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane was recently quoted defending the Gallatin County Commission’s support of Bozeman Fiber’s bond to install fiber optic lines throughout Gallatin County — with the focus on Bozeman.Those of us living in the rural areas of the U.S. are always identified as the reason to use tax dollars to fund fiber optic “super highways” — but then the lines end up being installed where the money is. The federal tax dollars granted for fiber optic installation following the 2008 crash went to running a line down to Big Sky, and to install a third fiber optic line in River Rock. Commissioner MacFarlane’s analogy to the Interstate Highway system is totally inappropriate — the Interstate connects the big cities in Montana — it’s the county roads that connect those of us in the rural areas. MacFarlane’s analogy should have been to the Rural Electrification Administration — President Franklin Roosevelt’s initiative in the 1930’s to provide electricity to the rural areas of the U.S. — but he represents Bozeman and not those of us out here in the boondocks.The bottom line is that more fiber optic lines will go where there is money to be made, and those of us in the rural areas will once again be the “poster children” who continue to languish. Dean PetersonBelgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scott Macfarlane Rural Area Bozeman Interstate Highway Politics City Planning County Road Dollar Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington has shown grit, grace while serving us Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen will be an advocate for court access, openness Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Herrington tough but fair, should be retained as judge Posted: 12 a.m. Editorial: GOP engaging in absurd political theater Posted: 12 a.m. Annual young farmers, ranchers conference heads to Bozeman this weekend Posted: Oct. 14, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will you vote for in the race for Bozeman mayor? You voted: Terry Cunningham Brian LaMeres Chris Brizzolara Vote View Results Back