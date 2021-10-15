Support Local Journalism


County Commissioner Scott MacFarlane was recently quoted defending the Gallatin County Commission’s support of Bozeman Fiber’s bond to install fiber optic lines throughout Gallatin County — with the focus on Bozeman.

Those of us living in the rural areas of the U.S. are always identified as the reason to use tax dollars to fund fiber optic “super highways” — but then the lines end up being installed where the money is. The federal tax dollars granted for fiber optic installation following the 2008 crash went to running a line down to Big Sky, and to install a third fiber optic line in River Rock.

Commissioner MacFarlane’s analogy to the Interstate Highway system is totally inappropriate — the Interstate connects the big cities in Montana — it’s the county roads that connect those of us in the rural areas. MacFarlane’s analogy should have been to the Rural Electrification Administration — President Franklin Roosevelt’s initiative in the 1930’s to provide electricity to the rural areas of the U.S. — but he represents Bozeman and not those of us out here in the boondocks.

The bottom line is that more fiber optic lines will go where there is money to be made, and those of us in the rural areas will once again be the “poster children” who continue to languish.

Dean Peterson

Belgrade

Letter Policy

