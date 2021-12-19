Support Local Journalism


The federal oil and gas leasing program is fundamentally broken. Royalty rates last updated in 1920 and rental rates and minimum bid requirements last updated in the 1980s let companies lease and develop our public lands for well-below market value.

There’s no better time than right now to fix critical aspects of this outdated system: the Department of the Interior is proposing to auction over 6,000 acres of Montana public land to private industry while significant, sweeping reforms are sitting in front of Congress in the budget reconciliation bill.

Updating the federal royalty rate will have a negligible impact on consumer energy prices, but it could raise between $1 billion and $2.1 billion per year in additional revenue over the next 30 years that could help individuals and communities across the country, by investing in schools, infrastructure, and hospitals. The budget reconciliation bill also includes historic investments in clean energy and energy efficiency that will help the average household save an average of $500 a year in energy costs.

We cannot let business move forward as usual under the federal government’s broken leasing system, which puts taxpayers, communities, and our public lands at risk. By acting to fix this broken system with common-sense reforms that simply ask industry to pay its fair share, Congress can raise significant revenue while protecting the interests of taxpayers, frontline communities, future generations and support responsible management of our shared public lands.

It’s critical Congress act swiftly to pass the budget reconciliation act with its leasing reforms, and the DOI holds off on any auctions for potential new development until Congress passes legislation. We now have the opportunity to encourage our legislators to address this issue.

Debbie Dent

Wilsall

