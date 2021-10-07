Letter to the editor: Federal herds critical for preserving wild bison Jim Bailey Oct 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Domestication is a major threat to wildness of plains bison. To retain wild genetics, a bison herd must be influenced by a preponderance of natural selection. However, herds are also subjected to genetic drift and artificial selection that replace or weaken natural selection, fostering domestication — a simplification and disorganization of the wild genome.Genetic drift, the random transfer of genes across generations, is significant in herds of more than 1,000 bison. Artificial selection includes interventions such as selective culling, vaccinations, and emergency feeding, and less recognized indirect effects from maintaining an unnatural herd sex-age composition, and a stable herd size at a relatively low ecological density on a small, uniform range.In the United States, there are about 300,000 plains bison in private, public and Tribal herds, inciting beliefs that a future for wild bison is secure. But most herds are small with significant genetic drift; and are subject to many forms of artificial selection. With over 250,000 bison, private commercial herds of livestock bison will contribute little to retaining the wild bison genome. Native American herds (about 20,000 animals) are touted as saving wild bison; but most are managed much like livestock. Tribes have important nutritional and economic needs for their bison. Intra-tribal support for wildness of bison has been uncommon or unclear, and inconsistent.About 30 “conservation herds” of bison owned by the Nature Conservancy or state or local governments are mostly small and subject to much artificial selection. Only the politically jeopardized American Prairie herd in Montana has goals for several thousand bison exposed to much natural selection.Just 15 plains bison herds in National Parks and Wildlife Refuges are managed under reliable mandates to preserve wildness. Most have only 300-500 bison. Only 2 have at least 1000, emphasizing the need to restore public, wild bison on the Charles M. Russell Wildlife Refuge. Jim Bailey Belgrade Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Madgic deserves to remain on the city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: New courts building a necessity, vote yes on bond Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Citizen voices will go unheard on subdivision impacts Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Not buying tax arguments from Biden, Democrats Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: A confession from a one-time vaccine opponent Posted: Oct. 6, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back