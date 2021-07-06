Accommodating the livestock industry and ignoring public opinion, the 2021 Montana Legislature and Gov. Gianforte have rejected any restoration of a public-trust wild bison herd in Montana for the foreseeable future. Gianforte voided an 11-year study by Fish, Wildlife & Parks that merely concluded that bison restoration was still possible. This rendered previous legislative guidelines for careful bison restoration meaningless and violated the Montana Environmental Policy Act and probably other Montana laws.
Meanwhile, the continuing absence of bison on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge prevents the U. S. Fish & Wildlife Service from fulfilling the mission of the Refuge System, goals of the Department of Interior Bison Conservation Initiative and goals of the Refuge Management Plan. Montana’s opposition to bison restoration on the CMR Refuge dates back at least to 1937. But 2021 actions are an ultimate obstinacy.
The National Wildlife Refuge System Improvement Act prioritizes creating benefits for the “general American public”, including restoration of “biological diversity and integrity.” It also requires “timely and effective” cooperation with state wildlife agencies, “to the extent practicable”. In 2021, such cooperation is no longer practicable and courts have determined that state positions contrary to fulfilling statutory FWS missions are preempted by federal supremacy. It is time for federal restoration and management of public-trust, wild bison by FWS biologists on the CMR Refuge, with or without the state’s blessing.