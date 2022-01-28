I, like many Montanans and U.S. citizens, am angered by the wolf slaughter in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho since the three states enacted anti-wolf laws. Since Montana’s enactment last year, at least 15 Yellowstone National Park wolves, out of a population of 114, have been murdered after crossing the park border.
Laws allowing baiting, spotlighting, murder of defenseless pups and other unsportsmanlike methods were passed by Republicans saying they are necessary because wolves kill too many elk and cows. Myths perpetrated again and again! Tens of thousands more elk roam Montana than when wolves were re-introduced. A hunter's success rate is higher. Colorado State University researchers found wolves killed 136 cattle in Montana, Wyoming and Idaho in 2014, less than one tenth of one percent of the cattle population of 1,600,000. Recent data appearing unavailable, there is no reason to suspect predation is worse.
Clearly the toll of wolf predation borders on nonexistence. In irony of ironies, Paradise Valley ranchers now complain too many elk eat their winter grass and hay.
Losses will be incurred by those dependent on robust wolf populations and tourism: wildlife guides, photographers, motel owners, etc. If Republican politicians care about economics they should consider real facts.
In 2005 Yellowstone visitation was 2.8 million with an economic impact assessment of wolves of $35.5 million. Last year Yellowstone attracted 4.4 million visitors; the economic value of wolf recovery, adjusted for inflation, was approximately $75 million. And this does not include ecological benefits and others, such as health, psychological and spiritual of those who look for and experience wolves in the wild.
My sense is the “live wolf economy” created by legions of wildlife enthusiasts dwarfs the “dead wolf economy”. Please ask the relevant politicians to acknowledge this and encourage Interior Secretary Deb Haaland to restore protections to wolves.
