I recently read a New York Times article discussing the Montana Republican Convention of last summer and the shift of that party to the far end known as the “Christian” right. I have been a Christian for 74 years, educated in Christian schools for 14 years where studying the life and teachings of Jesus was a daily event. I do not even remotely recognize the Republican far right's brand of Christianity.
A Christian bases their life in the teachings of the New Testament. Jesus was never boastful, his ministry was based on love, and he asked his followers to love God, love your neighbor and love yourself, simple words but admittedly a tall order. He did not ask his followers to establish a Christian police force, judge or jury on His behalf, in fact, He said, “Judge not lest you be judged” and “Let he who has not sinned cast the first stone”.
With Jesus' teachings in mind I must admit I am appalled by the “Christian" right's treatment of the LGBQT community, as well as other minority groups, who only request the same freedoms as everyone else and then to be left alone. Where is their love? The far right ideology has attracted all types of hate groups such as the Proud Boys, Oath Keepers, White Supremacists (someone tell them Jesus was not a white man), and others. Republican friends, where is the party of Marc Racicot and other stellar Republican leaders? Please take your party back from those angry individuals whose loud proclamations have defiled it in the guise of Christianity.
A refrain from a song we frequently sing in church comes to mind: “And they’ll know we are Christians by our love by our love, yes they will know we are Christians by our love.”
Bonnie McGowan
Bozeman
