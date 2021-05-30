As the first director of Family Promise of Gallatin Valley I have always been proud of the work being done by this nonprofit to serve homeless families with children right here in Bozeman. Family Promise remains the only year-round shelter in our area. During the last year Family Promise has doubled the number of families they serve, have expanded to nine transitional houses for families to give them additional time to find permanent housing and have worked tirelessly through the pandemic.
What is most exciting to me is their new venture: a state of the art facility with an early learning center for 96 children ages 0 to 5, a day center for homeless families and a wonderful playground. Most importantly, this facility will serve homeless and low income families and be designed to meet their unique needs. The child care center will operate expanded hours and weekends to accommodate nontraditional hours that many single parents work. The day center will have case managers to assist families with their goals, as well as laundry and cooking facilities. The playground is being designed by the same firm that designed Story Mill.
Next door to Family Promise will be Community Health Partners, 96 affordable senior apartments and 144 affordable family apartments. GMD Development is building the apartments and donated the land to Family Promise.
This ambitious project is being built behind Lowe’s and is projected to be open and ready in January 2022. Most of the $6 million funds have already been raised by the hard work of the Family Promise staff, board and volunteers. Please join with me and help raise the remaining funds by going to https://www.familypromisegv.org/capitalcampaign. This is an opportunity to make a real difference in our community.