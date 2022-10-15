Recent Zinke ads try to paint his opponent, Monica Tranel as “extreme.” It’s a favorite Republican ploy, but in this case it won’t stick. Unlike Mr. Zinke, who has allied himself with right-wing, out-of-state radicals anxious to meddle in our affairs, Monica Tranel’s record demonstrates her to be temperate, sensible, and focused on Montana.
Tranel supports letting Medicare negotiate lower drug prices which I don’t think Montana’s seniors would call extreme. She supports breaking up monopolies that make it hard from Montanans to get fair prices for their ag products. I know our ranchers and farmers wouldn’t call this extreme. She advocates for our right to control our own bodies. As an attorney she’s fought for our right to develop renewable energy projects; sensible, important, and not extreme.
Most Montanans prefer to avoid excesses in their politics. In Monica Tranel we have a candidate who is levelheaded, grounded in practicalities, and determined to deliver for working Montanans. She’s the kind of representative in Congress Montanans of all stripes, including Republicans and Independents, should stand behind.
This November let’s focus on what will work for Montana and send Monica Tranel to Washington.
Dan Kaveney
Bozeman
