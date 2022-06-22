I’d like to take a moment to appreciate the dedication and tireless efforts of the Emergency Services professionals, Sheriff’s Department and the road crews of Park Country. You are the front line of so many unseen emergencies, but this past week your training, dedication and service to your community was exemplary. My heartfelt thanks to all who served and supported in a time of great need.
At 4 a.m. last Monday, our PVFD volunteers were paged out to Yankee Jim Canyon. What started as a routine mudslide traffic control, turned into a full-blown disaster requiring road closures, evacuations, search and rescue and ongoing EMS services.
Quickly, the surreal became real as the iconic Carbella Bridge was swept away in raging waters. Immediately we had to evacuate the campground below it. Our equipment and resources were under the river’s assault, trapping resources and people between Point of Rocks and the Canyon. The integrity of every bridge was soon in question. Even though we prepositioned emergency equipment on both sides of Emigrant Bridge the violent rush of debris coming across the roadway forced us to pivot constantly.
Around us, unknowing tourists and travelers, were expressing frustration at delays and detours. Nevertheless, our crew remained courteous, professional and empathetic under the demands. Late that night, PVFD continued search and rescue, traffic control while others in the department helped move equipment and belongings to higher ground while offering food and shelter to displaced neighbors.
Thank you also to the Emigrant Outpost who donated pizzas and Follow Yer Nose BBQ for meals throughout the incident. In times like this, it takes extraordinary effort and people to step up and serve. I am proud to say this describes every member of PVFD.
