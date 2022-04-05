Child care centers can’t support half of the demand for it in Montana, and costs across the board are rising. First, it was groceries. Now, gas prices are soaring. We have a legitimate crisis on our hands. Extending the monthly Child Tax Credit is the best fix on the table in our state.
Between my husband and I, we run two small businesses that require us to put in a full work week. With our little one, we need dependable child care. Until recently, our care center could only afford to stay open four days each week. This was due both to wage increases and having a shortage of staff. We’re lucky to have access to care in Montana, but it’s still not enough.
How many parents in Montana are losing an opportunity to earn a paycheck because of poor child care access?
For the first time, we’re considering expensive options like hiring an Au Pair so we can keep working. The CTC would’ve made that affordable if monthly payments had continued.
We saw how successful it was last year, encouraging 300,000 low-income parents to start their own business — that on top of reducing Montana’s child poverty rate by 46.7% in just six months. Now, as inflation stretches family budgets thinner than ever, the payments have ended.
Child care subsidies proposed in Washington don’t help rural communities where access is sparse, and hiring babysitters or nannies is tough to afford for many families in our area. The monthly Child Tax Credit payments make care affordable.
Sens. Tester and Daines: Help Congress reach a compromise on a monthly CTC. Please do not let perfect be the enemy of the good with families struggling to overcome rising costs.
