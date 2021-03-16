I drive Kagy Boulevard every day and am surprised that the 4-lane road improvement option was even considered. We should not build a 4-lane-wide road here for the following reasons.
Four lanes only move more traffic if you back the cars up at stop lights. With turning lanes, they move about the same number of cars. Experiment with it and see for yourself. When traffic is flowing, you never have to pass or drive next to another car, unless you are traveling several miles or at a stop light; It just does not happen.
Traffic circles are fantastic for keeping traffic flowing. Notice the huge improvements at 11th and College, and Cottonwood and Stucky. This method of moving traffic is so much superior to stop lights in the right setting, and Kagy fits that criteria.
I hate to say it, but Montana residents are not ready for four-lane traffic circles, and I don't think they move any more traffic at lower speeds as with Kagy. Check out the four-laners at the airport; talk about a mess. How often do you drive next to another car in these? Making the circles larger is much better than increasing the number of lanes.
The pedestrian underpasses are a good idea as when classes or sporting events get out, there are large delays due to foot crossings.
Be smart Bozeman; construct a 2-lane Boulevard with grass and trees in the center, and turning lanes; not some 100-foot wide asphalt speedway! It is just not needed.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.