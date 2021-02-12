Years ago, I participated in the funerals of two MSU students, shot while seated at their desks by a drunken third student. On that day, three families were destroyed.
At the memorials, I had in my pockets a set of rosary beads and a concealed weapons permit, only one of which I planned to use. My one-day weapons training emphasized the dangers of using firearms, citing one case where a pistol-wielding robber held up a convenience store. A customer with a weapons permit shot at the crook, missed and killed the cashier. He got 10 years in jail; the crook got less than five.
Following the mindless murders at Columbine and other schools, some citizens of Fountain Hills, Arizona, hired Steven Seagal, a movie actor and martial artist, to provide a weekend workshop on the use of firearms. Thereafter, without school authorization, pairs of armed vigilantes patrolled outside the schools, "prepared" to intervene in further school violence.
Having served as a consultant to five Bozeman Police chiefs, one lesson has become clear to me: In our society, only law enforcement officers intensively trained in the use and deployment of firearms should be "carrying,” much less shooting, in such venues as bars, schools, universities and public buildings. Tragically, nightly news is filled with firearms abuses, even with law enforcement professionals. Lord help us if we add to that number the thousands of the marginally trained and untrained.
The Constitution gives us the right to bear arms, but does not clearly describe their use. Nor does the Second Amendment appear to negate the Declaration of Independence imperative, that we are endowed by our creator with the "inalienable right" to life. The Montana Legislature should be advised that we don't need any more legalized shooting galleries.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.