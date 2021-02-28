Usually being a live and let live type of guy is my ‘norm’. But the pure and blatant disregard for the safety of the staff, administrators, educators and student body blazingly obvious in this travesty is abhorrent!
And Greg Gianforte along with any and all supporters of this screaming mistake should be called upon the carpet if and when an accident or travesty occurs. My father, a World War II veteran from age 17 and a proud American, because of a past horrific family hunting accident never allowed a firearm in our home of five sons. And his logic was stunningly simple: ”No guns, no one gets shot." The warped and skewed priorities of our corporately corrupted state and federal law makers is criminal!
