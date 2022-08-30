I agree with much of what Kurt Sams had to say vis-a-vis electric cars or EVs (Aug. 21 Letter to the Chronicle), and EVs are not for everyone. But I think some more context is necessary. (Full Disclosure: I have an electric car which I am happy with.)
Mr. Sams says that Highway 191 is not "on the list" (to have charging stations). There are 3 or 4 in Bozeman and a couple in the Big Sky area. West Yellowstone has many Tesla Stations, and Island Park has a non-Tesla station. Mr. Sams makes the fair point that with only a 149 mile range one would have to stop every 100 miles. He is referring to the Nissan leaf, which goes for $20,000 after the $7500 tax credit. That's inexpensive and is designed for fairly short trips. The Kia Niro is even cheaper. Both companies offer cars which would better suit drivers taking 191. There are cars being manufactured now for about $25000 (+ tax credit), having a 300+ range, Admittedly, even with tax back deals EVs are likely more expensive, but that is expected to change.
At our age, my wife and I need to stop long before reaching the 275 mile range of our electric. The 30-minute wait to charge another 100 miles is a welcome respite for us.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.