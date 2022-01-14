Letter to the editor: Eventually, the pandemic will be a footnote in history Douglas Mawhinney Jan 14, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The biggest problem I have had with the COVID virus infection is a lack of discussion that is based on science instead of emotion. I would like to provide some numbers for your consideration. The two year period from January 2020 till Jan. 4, 2022 produced the following totals. Total confirmed infections 57,300,000. Total deaths 829,000. Undoubtedly a large number. However it means nothing unless we put it in perspective. The third number is our population 321,000,000.Let me put it in percentages. Confirmed infections are 18% of our population. Deaths are 1.5% of infections. Deaths are also .26% of our population. That means that the odds of dying from viral infection are extremely low. I do not fear for myself or those whom I love. 66% of my family has had COVID-19 and are well. We are all vaccinated and are doing fine. Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones.More numbers. Deaths from heart disease 2021: 659,000Deaths from cancer 2021: 599,600 Deaths from COVID-19 2021: 414,500To my fellow citizens. Treat this infection as we have treated others in the past. This infection is not the fault of anyone. Due not turn this into a divisive emotional debate. We are truly in this all together. No one person caused this infection and no single treatment is going to make it go away. The most important thing is to set an example for our children. Show them how to respond to world issues. Show them what risk assessment is because they must do that the rest of their lives just as we have done.Do not instill fear but do instill knowledge. In the annals of future history it will only be a footnote. What future students will study is an example of how not to handle an infection. Douglas MawhinneyGallatin Gateway Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Infection Total Medicine Number Pandemic Knowledge Discussion Lack Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section 28 Yellowstone bison transferred to Fort Peck through quarantine program Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: Wolves are welcome, but there's too many right now Posted: Jan. 13, 2022 Gallatin County terminates contract with Hope House operator Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Bushnell, Kurt Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Letter to the editor: Freedom to Vote Act must become a top priority Posted: Jan. 12, 2022 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Did you purchase cannabis products during the first week of recreational sales in Montana? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back