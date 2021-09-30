Letter to the editor: Essential that development concerns are voiced early Christine Roberts Sep 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Public involvement in the proposed annexation for the “Canyon Gate” project is neither “premature” nor “pushback,” as characterized in your recent article about a proposed 20 acre development. It is essential for the public to voice concerns as early as possible in this process.Public input is encouraged by the city to provide valid insight on how communities will be developed to foster quality of life, continuity of open space, and densities that help achieve city goals. The community wants the parcel developed in a way that retains the neighborhood’s character and also achieves city planning objectives to meet future demand. Further, development must consider public health and safety concerns unique to this area. The annexation proposal, however, would accommodate densities that result in severe strain on public infrastructure and pose threats to public safety. The rezoning densities proposed would result in extensive transportation impacts to the entire area, not just the proposed development. Specifically, three at-grade railroad crossings currently isolate this part of town, and train passages already cause substantial delays at these crossings. The state has no plans to build overhead passes at these crossings, so the rezoning densities will result in severe traffic bottlenecks and impede safe passage of emergency response vehicles.Other public concerns include the extent commercial development and retaining open space. All these concerns are affected by the proposed annexation densities and, therefore, are both timely and relevant for public input now and as the planning process proceeds. I recommend that the Chronicle listen to community concerns and present both sides of a story before publishing additional articles that dismissively refer to public participation as “pushback” and offering only the biased opinion of the developer on the whether public input is "premature." Christine RobertsBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Crossing Zoning Density Community Transports Law City Planning Highway Concern Annexation Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Herrington's qualities make her worthy of judgeship Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Bowen the most qualified candidate for judge seat Posted: 12 a.m. Fire department response times slow as Bozeman grows Posted: 5:45 p.m. Washington man whose body was found along a remote lake in Yellowstone died of exposure Posted: 5:30 p.m. Letter to the editor: We can work together to find a solution to COVID-19 Posted: Sep. 29, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you think all vaccinated adults should receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back