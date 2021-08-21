Letter to the editor: Eschew extremism, be reasonable, meet in the middle Missey Dore Aug 21, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save I differ from Mike Mahler regarding “Another American Divide,” July 18th‘s editorial cartoon and his interpretation of the Chronicle’s opinion of the July 8 school board meeting.“Another American Divide” depicts a western dressed man and a thin, pony-tailed woman with nose and ear piercings in profile eating their respective meals. The man sips a soda or milkshake through a straw above a plate heaped with a hot dog, hamburger, meatball sandwich, fried chicken, gravied mashed potatoes, corn and French fries. A bowl of ice cream and chocolate cake flank his plate. The woman dangles a mini-fork above a doll-sized glass of wine and a saucer holding one cauliflower floret. He squints at her like a dare; she stares wide-eyed at his plate in disdain. Mr. Mahler writes, “The cartoon clearly implied that the ‘deplorable’ in western dress was a glutton to be abhorred, while his ‘woke’ table partner was to be admired for the ‘right kind of eating.’” Not so. The cartoon parodies the ridiculous extremes of mindless gluttony and mindful asceticism. It calls for Americans to eschew extremism, be reasonable and meet in the middle. Mr. Mahler then interpreted the Chronicle’s opinion that the school board showed “exemplary patience” as condescending toward parents speaking out against Critical Race Theory at the July 8th meeting. He opines “Perception is reality” thus implying that parents’ mistaken notions make their fears of child indoctrination real. Not so. Bozeman Public Schools' equity work addresses all students learning at high levels. It did take “exemplary patience” to listen to unfounded fear and misplaced anger triggered by one word, “equity,” and to halt their work so that all community members can eschew extremism, be reasonable and put themselves squarely in the middle to support efforts to close achievement gaps in Bozeman Public Schools. Missey DoreBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Mike Mahler Extremism Gastronomy Food Catering Patience Plate Another American Divide Asceticism Milkshake Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Newman, Rosemary K Posted: 1 a.m. Letter to the editor: It was time to leave Afghanistan, but we can't turn our backs completely Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: The Bozeman Symphony is making some big changes Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Trees a simple, vital resource that Bozeman neglects Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Support Herrington in municipal court judge race Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the decision to leave Afghanistan? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back