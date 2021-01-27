We must act fast to ensure Canada lynx do not face extinction.
The outgoing federal administration proposed revisions which threaten to weaken the Endangered Species Act. If these revisions go through, they will prioritize timber sales over the protection of threatened species, including Canada lynx, potentially pushing many of them to the brink of extinction.
The Endangered Species Act (ESA) is the most comprehensive program to save and restore endangered species in the world. The ESA has prevented over 99% of the species protected under the Act from going extinct.
Canada lynx are a threatened, snow-dependent species. The ESA regulations which require the Forest Service to re-consult with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service about the impacts of forest plans when new science becomes available are the only protections that exist for Canada lynx. Eliminating these regulations, the only regulations that currently protect Canada lynx and threatened species like them, strips endangered species of the protection they need to survive and recover.
I want to encourage the Bozeman community to consider submitting comments on this important and urgent issue. Public comments are due Feb. 11, 2021. You can write and submit your own comments, or reach out to Cottonwood Environmental Law Center for assistance.
