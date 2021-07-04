Monday’s school board meeting attracted ire. “Critical Race Theory,” a theoretical framework utilized in graduate schools and policy think tanks, is not what our board is proposing. They have formed an Equity Task Force to ensure we serve the needs of all students. Equity is the moral responsibility of public schools, but is under arrest as code for CRT. A crowded bandwagon is accusing schools of indoctrinating students that our country is pluralistic, complex and not without injustice.
While this is actually called, “Multicultural Education,” I fail to see the problem. I teach D-Day, 9/11, Pearl Harbor, Veterans Day; and that Native Americans were forcibly removed, enslaved people were not happy, and the Holocaust did, indeed, occur. I prepare students for citizenship in a participatory democracy by helping them ask questions, recognize bias, and solve problems cooperatively in a safe classroom. I have a moral responsibility to nurture the growth of all students; a patriotic duty to help raise an educated generation of compassionate and informed Americans.
An education void of critical analysis, dialogue and exposure is a great disservice to white children. We are tasked with preparing all children for futures in a diverse society. Shielded, white children run the risk of being unprepared for the world that awaits.
In addition to Bozeman’s welcoming nature, there are well documented accounts of racism in our town and schools. To deny the existence of racism in Bozeman erases the reality of many.
There are guidelines for board meeting participation. You don’t refer specifically to school personnel or students; you speak within the allotted time; and refrain from clapping, yelling or interrupting — much like my classroom. Some participants disregarded this etiquette. Had they been my students, I would have called their parents and made them stay in for recess.