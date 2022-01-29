I attended the Community Roundtable on Equity online last October. It was a search for inequity, for gaps in provision of services based on disadvantaged status, and for disparities.
The “shared experiences” of three invited presenters did little to prove that Bozeman is a place of racial injustice.
Nine women and I attended breakout session five. The concern over access to child-care predominated. I told my own family’s story in this session. Over a span of 25 years, my mother washed cloth diapers for nine children. For long periods we had no washing machine, and she took trips to the coin-operated laundry. She never blamed the government for not helping her with child care. I could have added how at times we lived in a wall tent, an 8’x35’ trailer, and a cabin built from recycled materials. In short, people can survive and eventually thrive without “affordable housing,” subsidized child care, and transportation aid — and without griping.
The session moderator didn’t affirm my “lived experience” during her report to the entire group. Was my narrative “marginalized” by the system? Did I experience a “systemic inequity?”
Following the meeting, the city sent an email to all participants naming the next step in the “equity-work” process. It’s a commitment! “Complete the Equity Commitment by this Sunday, October 31st! Share with us how you can contribute to advancing equity and closing gaps in our community.”
