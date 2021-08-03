Letter to the editor: Equity policy's supporters lack original ideas Anna Shchemelinin Aug 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save "War is peace.Freedom is slavery.Ignorance is strength..." Hatred is Love.Rainbow is Purple. The best thing that happened during the July 26 school board meeting is that I had a chance to see the faces of the American division of the 50-cent army. Well, only half faces, but in the world where smiles are biological weapons, it was already a big achievement.Yet, the lack of imagination of a purple movement was so apparent, it was pathetic, especially considering that the reason for purples to attend the meeting was to confront "some misinformed, uneducated" community members who "mistake" the "equity and inclusiveness" with political brainwashing.The purples' scriptwriters should understand that the message "It works great for my child, so you must enforce it for everyone" doesn't work well for people who insist that "It hurts my children, and you may not force it on them." They also could do a better job than just translating "Отдельно взятые несознательные члены общества" ("some misinformed...") from Brezhnev-era Russian to Biden-era English. It's a bit of pity that the American 50-cent army is so underpaid they cannot afford anybody with original ideas.Or, maybe, it's just a plain reality that any originality is forbidden when equity is a major requirement. Anything that is out of pre-approved by purple experts' talking points can potentially trigger some members of the purple community and therefore must be banned.The generation that grew up with the belief that if someone earned a price, they also had to have it, evolved into believers that "a man can't have a steak because a baby can't chew it." (By the way, Mark Twain was a liberal.) Anna ShchemelininBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Community Hatred Politics Work Military Generation Mark Twain Ignorance Supporter Price Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Carson, G.B. Posted: 1 a.m. Editorial: After 149 years, mining law could use an update Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Courts will soon be busy with the Jan. 6 criminals Posted: 12 a.m. Dokken Paid Notice for Tuesday, August 3, 2021 Posted: 12 a.m. Bozeman School District convening task force to decide future of masks Posted: 4:45 p.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Do you agree with the recommendation to wear masks again? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back