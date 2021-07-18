I used know what “equity” meant. Now it seems to be a “catchall” feel good phrase trying to bring possible equality to all results. Equity has lost its definition; a word without definition has no meaning.
When it comes to equity/equality I use the “Len James Definition.” When I was in Officer Candidate Corps James was the largest man in our company, 6-foot-5-inches and 235 pounds. He probably had a 40 inch stride. On the other, hand I was 5-foot-10-inches, 175 pounds with a 30 inch stride. Inequality was built into the system.
By today’s standards, I would have been transported the first few miles of every hike so as to reduce the inequality between James and myself. Such is not the way of the world and certainly not the way of the Marine Corps.
The NBA does not discriminate against short people. It just picks tall players because they have an inherent advantage in a game where height is essential. No equity there.
Mike Phelps had a huge advantage over his competitors. He was very tall with huge hands and feet. Standing in the starting block he was already ahead. Should he have been required to wait 10 seconds before he was allowed to start? Equity?
In life, there should be no trophies for losing, being last, or being the right fielder and batting ninth. None — sorry but it’s true.
For all those seeking perfect equity I would suggest they read Kurt Vonnegut’s “Harrison Bergeron.” Unfettered equality of opportunity is a lofty goal, to expect equality of outcome is just foolish.