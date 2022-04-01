Imagine a community where women and girls are completely safe, where members of traditionally marginalized communities have a real opportunity to flourish, and where all that live here work together to make a better community. You might say that this is impossible — human nature gets in the way. Or you might say we already have that. Neither would be accurate, in my opinion.
Nevertheless, we can get closer to the goal of our imagined community. I note, with pride, that the city of Bozeman is going in that direction, one solid step at a time. The next step is passing Resolution No. 5384 that will move our community closer to pay equity, economic security for all, and safety and justice throughout our community. This is a good thing for all of us. Equal pay for equal work encourages the respect between all workers that is necessary for a community to become safer, fairer, and economically vital.
Part of what has hindered progress in the area of safety and economic security is the belief, of some, that we live in a zero-sum world. If someone else prospers, others must lose. I prefer the rising tide analogy. If we all help one another, we can all rise with the tide of prosperity and well-being.
So, thank you to the city for leading the community on issues such as equal pay and family leave. Thank you for taking steps to make us a welcoming community. Let us show the commission that we support their efforts to create a welcoming, diverse and just community. We can do this with other letters to the editor and with input directly to the city in support of Resolution 5384. E-mail agenda@bozeman.net.
