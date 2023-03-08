OK, enough saber rattling and "red line" warnings about Ukraine vs. Russia. I've listened (unwillingly) to hours of punditry about how the West is siding with Ukraine — and risking escalation to nuclear war — for "existential" reasons. Putin in return cites similar "existential" reasons for the survival of Mother Russia should Ukraine and the West prevail in the ongoing conflict. What I haven't heard is a single credible voice that's says "No one in the West has any intention of invading Russia. No nation anywhere seeks the destruction of the Russian state or the Russian people. Anyone who has the least shred of common sense wants Russia as, if not an ally, then at least as a peaceful neighbor and an honest competitor in the world marketplace."
Not that I think Putin would respond favorably to that message. It appears that his ambitions for Russia are to re-create the Soviet Union, by force if necessary. But, in light of the potential consequences of the current conflict you'd think that at least someone would speak to the alternative. And speak loudly and forcefully, so that the rest of the world might listen.
Glenn Puffer
Ennis
