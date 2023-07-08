I read in the Chronicle about the city addressing the speed limits in town. They talked about addressing consistency. That in itself is a big problem. The speed limits in town are anywhere from 15 to 45. Now the bigger problem: enforcing the traffic laws. Besides people not driving the speed limits, going through red lights is a major problem. That failure is what killed the beloved teacher. I’m not sure why people feel the need to ignore speed limits and stop signs and stop lights but, in my opinion, that is the biggest problem and until enforcement is addressed, things won’t change. We live outside the city limits and virtually every day that we come into town someone passes us on Fowler Lane or Patterson or both. These roads are 35 mph. Sometimes we are passed right by the very obvious speed limit sign. We also see people daily not stop at the 4 way stop at the intersection of Fowler and Patterson. Some people don’t even slow down. We’ve requested extra patrols but there is the dilemma, not enough officers to accomplish this. In town we rarely see a patrolling officer. I think if the speed limits are lowered there needs to be a big push to enforce them and the stop lights. What would be better, and allow officers to be doing different work, would be traffic stop light cameras. However Montana legislators, in all their wisdom, made them illegal many years ago. That would be too easy in helping staffing strapped and budget strapped police departments. In my opinion the real solution to the traffic issues is enforcement. Ticket people, not just a warning like you always read about in the police reports, but tickets. That is the solution.
Vicki Young
Bozeman
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.