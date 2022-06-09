It's time to end the charade (an absurd pretense intended to create a pleasant or respectable appearance) concerning the court system in Montana as being non-partisan. It is impossible for an intelligent, educated person (as all our judges are) to be non political. They all vote (at least I hope they do) and I don't think choose who to vote for using"eenie, meeny, miny, moe." If one really has no personal opinions, they do not have the life experience to be a judge. There is a difference between being nonpartisan and being impartial and it is very important that our judges be impartial. We all have our biases, but those in a position of a referee need to work extra hard to prevent any biases from being the basis for a decision (or call). Judges are suppose to be above the fray, but we all know they are human too.
It is time to know what side of the political spectrum they are on. Judges should be listed by party the same as all other elected positions. Many have held elected positions prior to being judges and are we really expected to believe they are no longer political just because they now want to be a judge? When judges are appointed, we know they are from the party of whomever appoints them. We are a country of political parties, let's come out from behind the curtain and let all know that judges are human and have political thoughts and beliefs. Give them an "R" or a "D" and let us know where their money comes from. Justice demands no less!
