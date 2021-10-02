Letter to the editor: Encourage our senators to support carbon pricing Anne Ready Oct 2, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save People say fossil fuels are cheaper than renewables, but they are not. The real cost of fossil fuels is much higher and promises to become even more expensive in the future. How so?Twenty billion dollars of our taxpayer money is directly subsidizing fossil fuels each year. These subsidies artificially make them seem much cheaper than they really are.These artificially “cheap” prices encourage us to burn lots of these pollution producing fuels. Burning these fuels:- Releases particulates which kill up to 200,000 people a year and sends thousands to the emergency room with increased strokes, heart attacks, and premature births.- Releases gases that are warming our planet. It’s like adding additional blankets around our earth each year, trapping in more and more heat. A warming climate is responsible for expensive weather events like flooding, hurricanes, wildfires, drought, and high heat domes.Examples of our high costs: - Severe weather and climate disasters totaled $91 billion in 2018.- The closure of the Yellowstone River in 2016 cost us as much as $524,000.- This summer of extreme heat and drought has forced local ranchers to sell off their livestock and scramble for hay.- Our world class cold water fisheries are threatened by high water temperatures and low water flow.- The unprecedented extreme heat in the Northwest melted siding off of houses, buckled roads, and killed hundreds from heat exposure.What can we do to lower real energy costs for all of us? We can encourage our senators to support carbon pricing with a cash back dividend. This effective legislation would steer us away from costly fossil fuels and towards cost effective cleaner fuels. A bonus: this program pays for itself by not requiring government funding and it returns money to you. Find out more at www.citizensclimatelobby.org Anne Ready Bozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cost Fossil Fuel Economics Meteorology Commerce Fuel Drought Senator Climate Carbon Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Guest column: How Build Back Better legislation could help Montana Posted: 12 a.m. Guest column: Electric buses can lead the way to a cleaner future Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Cunningham walks the walk, best pick for mayor Posted: 12 a.m. Clark, John Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Dunn, Theodore Russ Posted: Oct. 1, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on the relocation of Bozeman's Fire Station No. 2? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back