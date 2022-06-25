Elsie Arntzen recently wrote a letter justifying her reasons for eliminating the school counselor to student ratio. Her letter is poorly worded, poorly justified and quite frankly an embarrassment. I have been a school counselor for almost 13 years and I cannot understand her logic – especially when our entire nation is facing a mental health crisis. The American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250:1, Montana currently recommends 400:1 and now Arntzen wants to recommend zero.
As a school counselor, I am a safe resource full of coping skills and strategies. I provide food, clothes, glasses, transportation to doctor appointments and sometimes even shelter. I write 504 Plans, Behavior and Success Plans, teach classroom lessons, attend parent conferences, confer with doctors and other health professionals. I do recess and crosswalk duty, help make lunches when the kitchen is short staffed and have been a foster parent to three of my students. What I do matters. What my colleagues do matters (and it really matters in rural communities where they just might be the only mental health professional), and we are already stretched way too thin and paid not nearly enough.
Elsie Arntzen, your reason for pushing “local control” in schools is to give more power to those who can further your own political, personal and financial agenda — not to stick up for the students who may not think, look or have the wealth you do.
There’s a quote that I stumbled across years ago and it’s always stuck with me: How we walk with the broken speaks louder than how we sit with the great. Get out of your mansion and get in the trenches with your educators and students. You’ve lost touch so much that you can’t even remember blowing past a school bus.
