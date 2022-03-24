I was pleased to see a guest column this week from five state legislators discussing the issue of “attainable housing.” I too am deeply troubled by the skyrocketing home rental and purchase costs in Montana.
Despite my interest in the subject, I did have some issues with the column. First, why would housing need to be “attainable” instead of “affordable”? I can only assume that the authors wish to distance themselves from the latter term. Reps. Caleb Hinkle, Casey Knudsen, Braxton Mitchell, Mallerie Stromswold, and Katie Zolnikov all voted in favor of House Bill 259, which gutted local affordable housing regulations, allowing rent prices in our growing state to fly to the moon.
I was disappointed that between five authors, they couldn’t offer a single tangible solution, instead leaning into an empty proposal to “get unnecessary regulations out of the way and embrace freedom”. To support this idea, the legislators offered some data from the fledgling Frontier Institute and parroted that organization’s conclusions. The study they referenced is thorough and relevant, but I had read about it a week ago when the BDC Editorial Board analyzed it.
Zoning isn’t the problem in growing Montana cities. Working in hotels, I’ve watched migratory urbanites, wealthy parents, and financial speculators book extended stays so they could house-hunt for themselves, their children, or their portfolios. This demand for houses is the real driver for local construction decisions.
Undeterred, developers will stay where the profit is by building single-family homes until the land runs out or buyers stop shopping. Eliminating local control in favor of these market forces would push working-class Montanans out of the cities and make our labor shortage even worse. The solution to our affordable housing crisis is not simple, and we certainly can’t begin by abandoning plans that are already made.
