Jan. 6, 2021, was the darkest day in the history of American democracy since the Civil War (1861-1865). A violent mob of angry Trump supporters attacked the U.S. Congress in the hopes of preventing the formal count of the electoral vote certifying that Joe Biden had indeed won the Presidency fair and square.
I am sick and tired of the big lie, “Stop The Steal” which will be front and center in the GOP drive to take back power in the 2022 congressional elections and beyond. Get over it! President Biden won the popular vote by 7,060,347 votes. At issue is really the Electoral College system which was designed in 1787 in part to placate the slave states. This was because of the notorious 3/5 compromise in which slaves were counted as 3/5 of whites in the census, thus giving the Slave South bonus electoral votes until slavery was officially ended in 1865.
When Trump asks Georgia's secretary of state to find him just a handful of additional votes after two recounts he was on to something. Combine Georgia’s 16 electoral votes with those of Arizona (11) and Wisconsin (10) and give them to Trump and he would have won the Presidency again with just 271 electoral votes out of the 538. In other words, the Electoral College system could have made Trump president a second time.
His promised return in 2024 is premised on the objective fact that he can win the electoral vote again even though he would once again lose the popular vote by millions. That’s the “Steal" that needs to be stopped.