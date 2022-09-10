Montana’s Constitution was adopted in 1972 in large part in response to corruption and abuses experienced by the state for decades at the hands of Anaconda Copper and related corporate monopolies. It’s known today for its progressive principles including the right of Montanans to a clean and healthful environment and the right to individual privacy.
Today many Republicans in Montana aim to change the constitution to eliminate these provisions, allowing the Legislature to weaken environmental laws and intervene in the reproductive health decisions of women. A Republican legislator recently said “we need to throw out Montana’s socialist rag of a constitution.” Gov. Gianforte refused to denounce the statement
Meanwhile, these critics are attacking the Supreme Court. Until they can change the Constitution, they want to change the judges who interpret it. Their current target is Justice Ingrid Gustafson who is known across the state as a smart, hardworking and fair Justice with no political agenda. They’ve picked a Helena lobbyist with zero judicial experience to challenge her.
If we want to protect our rights under the Montana Constitution, we must resist Republican efforts to amend it. We should reelect Justice Ingrid Gustafson in November
Swep Davis
Bozeman
