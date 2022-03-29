Deciding which current crisis to address kind of beggars the imagination so for simplicity’s sake I’ll pick just one – inflation. Turns out it’s not as temporary or transitory as Joe and his Liberal enablers would have us believe. But it’s not just the result of the one-party despotism I predicted months ago in these pages. Both political parties have a hand in this continuing abuse of the American people. Although I credit the Democratic administration in power as the greater abuser, the weakness of the faithful opposition isn’t helping to solve the problem. So, as always, I’ll propose a solution.
Our leaders, legislators and administrators in Congress are always the ones least affected by the problems they create. They never have to deal with the outcomes of their actions, never have to “feel the pain” of their decisions or inaction or just plain incompetence. Or say they’re sorry, for that matter. Let’s address that.
I propose that the members of Congress, the president and vice president and members of the president’s cabinet and the president’s top advisors be paid a salary for one year equal to the “average” American income. While it depends on whose figures you believe, around $35,000 per year seems to appear often so let’s use that. Reduce the size of their staff so they’re required to do more of their own work. Strip away their government health care and life insurance. No GSA vehicles or gas cards. No subsidized housing or transport, including air. They buy their own gas, shop at the local supermarket and drugstore, pay for parking or ride the bus, train and subway to work. One year of living like “average” Americans should be enough to convince them that perhaps they should consider more carefully how their decisions affect the people they serve. Maybe.
