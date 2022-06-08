On May 24, 19 elementary school students and two of their teachers went to school and did not come home. That day, parents across the country were reminded how little value our society places on our children’s lives. As a parent and a gun owner, I am furious and heartbroken that I cannot tell my children they will be safe at school.
It is beyond time for America to say enough is enough and put an end to the pervasive culture of gun violence. My children’s lives are more important than the right for someone to buy a military-style weapon without going through a background check. Your children’s lives are worth more than the right of an angry teenager to build up an arsenal. There are reasonable gun safety measures state and federal lawmakers could take right now to prevent these horrific events, such as universal background checks, bans on high-capacity magazines, and requiring gun licenses. None of these measures infringe upon Second Amendment rights. But, for at least a generation, Republican lawmakers have blocked and continue to block these measures that are supported by 90% of registered voters.
I am not a politician or activist, just a parent who hates that I cannot be sure my kids will come home from school alive. I am tired of being told this is not political. It is political because one party has consistently been a roadblock to protecting lives against gun violence. Thoughts and prayers do nothing, our children need protection. Do you have a child in your life that you love? Please remember when you vote this November: if you vote for a Republican, you choose guns over children’s lives. This violence only ends when we elect people who will make meaningful change. Choose your child’s life.
