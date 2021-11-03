Letter to the editor: Elect representatives with fiscal responsibility Ed Sondeno Nov 3, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Sen. Daines’ recent editorial on the "tax-and-spend Democrats" was timed with another article noting funding approval to begin an $87 million water-supply project for several small Montana communities that could never fund such a project themselves. Sen. Daines was quoted there, giving his approval and seemingly seeking some credit for same. This project is an example of the "socialist" spending and tax transfers that the R/trumplican party always claims to oppose, but upon which many Montana communities are dependent for services. Montana has long been a welfare state, receiving more dollars from the federal government than it pays in taxes.American voters have no options for a major party with fiscal responsibility (a case for a new party). The same party that is crying about the D’s proposed infrastructure budget would be mute if it were another unfunded tax-cut or a blank-check for yet another ill-advised foreign military adventure. While hypocrisy isn’t rare in politics, the R/trumplican party is as good at it as anyone. Whether it’s medical assistance to our citizens or military expenditures being put on the national credit card, the budget and deficit impacts are the same. If we’re going to continue amassing debt, just as well to spend the money helping the average citizen vs. increasing Zuckerberg’s net-worth, or throwing more billions to the military-industrial-complex. So, Montanans should reflect on how funding is provided for many of their basic services, and how many communities would be without paved highways, mail service, rural electrification, etc. if it weren’t for these "socialist" federal programs and the funding for them that comes from outside Montana. And, if the U.S. is going to remain solvent, voters need to find, and elect, representation with a better sense of fiscal responsibility and of the appropriate priorities to be spending our limited resources on. Ed SondenoBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Montana Project Daines Finance Economics Bank Accounting Voter Budget Water Supply Funding Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: State superintendent plays politics with kids' safety Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Republicans are stifling Montana's economic recovery Posted: 12 a.m. Voters approve Gallatin County courts bond Posted: 10:30 p.m. Bozeman housing levy question likely to fail; two city bonds passed by voters Posted: 10:20 p.m. Letter to the editor: Teachers are caring, compassionate, not radical Posted: Nov. 2, 2021 Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll Who will win the World Series? You voted: Atlanta Houston Vote View Results Back