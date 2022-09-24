In an ideal world, I could vote for Kelly Kortum just because he’s a model legislator — hardworking, practical, responsive, and transparent — and will fight for the kind of policies that he championed during his first term. In 2021, Kelly introduced and supported common-sense measures like improving access to affordable broadband, allowing towns to build internet infrastructure, protecting privacy by limiting facial recognition, and defending our right to vote.
But with the Republican-dominated Legislature focused on saddling taxpayers with millions of dollars in legal fees defending unconstitutional laws, Kelly didn’t get to advance his priorities. He had to settle for playing defense against extremist Republicans as they sought to reverse course on modernity by gutting unions, attacking trans people, destroying the solar industry, selling off public lands, and defining fertilized eggs as people to ban abortion and birth control.
I trust Kelly to do the right thing — whether he’s advancing his sensible agenda or protecting ordinary Montanans from the GOP. I encourage my neighbors in HD65 to support him. However, I am also begging every Montanan to vote for other Democrats as well. Don’t let Republicans drag Montana into the past — elect public servants like Kelly Kortum to lead us into the future instead.
Nicole Rosenleaf Ritter
Bozeman
