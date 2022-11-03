With the divided and sometimes vitriolic dialogue in our country it is difficult to know who or what to believe. The campaign ads are nasty and spiteful and they are often half truths. If you don’t have any idea about the candidate positions or the ballot questions you should attend a candidates forum. There have been multiple events both in person and on television. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle has published a League of Women Voters “Voter Guide.” The website will give you information on the candidates in your area who have been interviewed on their positions, their policies and intentions if elected. The website also provides information on voting regulations in your state. You can check to see if you are registered at the website for the Montana Secretary of State.
In this election the choices are clear and you, the voter, have to decide what kind of America reflects your values, your beliefs, and your vision for the future. Democracy and freedom are not guaranteed, we have to elect officials who swear allegiance to the Constitution not an ideology. Vote as if your future depends on it.
Gerrie Beck
Bozeman
