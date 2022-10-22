Imagine that your favorite sports team just suffered an embarrassing loss for the national championship. But, instead of honorably accepting defeat, the losing coach claims the game was rigged and his team should be declared the real winner. Loyal fans brazenly echo this lie without a shred of evidence.
Such disgraceful conduct would, of course, never be tolerated in sports. So, why do we permit such dishonesty in politics? Since 2020, Republican Party leaders have relentlessly sowed mistrust in our elections, passing restrictive laws and redrawing voting districts, threatening lawsuits and violence if they lose. Yet, voter fraud has proven all but nonexistent. Such desperate measures signal a party in decline.
If democracy is to work — just as in sports — we all have to play by the rules. This starts with honoring electoral outcomes, even if things don’t go our way. If we allow a party of election deniers to corrupt our democratic traditions, we’ll be left with nothing but mayhem and violence to decide who will govern. Is this the future you want for your kids and grandkids? For America’s sake, let’s reject unpatriotic partisan lies and elect candidates who will stand up for truth and democracy.
Steven Sweeney
Bozeman
