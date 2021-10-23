Support Local Journalism


As the Gallatin County planning director, Jennifer Madgic stood by and ignored adopted regulations that prevented Northwestern Energy from expanding an old Montana Power substation, located in a flood plain, on South Church Street. She cast aside a 400-signature petition against the development and passively allowed this — and the resulting industrial power line built up to Highland Boulevard. One neighbor, my friend, sold and left the state.

On Sept 17, 2018, Terry Cunningham stated in a city commission meeting, “Climb to the highest hill use the loudest megaphone… If you see a vacant lot or under-utilized land around you there is very good chance that it might, in the future, be used for high density residential so that’s a sort of admonition to the citizens of Bozeman.” Translation: The zoning that you thought protected your investment is no longer honored by the city commission; spot zoning at the commission’s whim is now the norm.

Each of these two candidates has demonstrated that they won’t honor existing zoning or regulations. Each has demonstrated that your quality of life doesn’t count. They only care about greedy developers and special interests.

Both fit seamlessly into the commission’s myopic vision bent on turning Bozeman into a mini LA. (BTW They are presently secretly planning on pumping out Canyon Ferry reservoir to keep development going — just like LA developers did with the Owens Valley.) Homeowners, be prepared to have your home’s value grossly devalued if Madgic, Cunningham, and Pomeroy win. They will spot zone the lot next to you. It will happen. Nobody is safe. Bozeman has had 20 years of pro-developer City Commissions. It is time we elect a commission that cares more about the people than the greedy developers who destroy neighborhoods to build ‘low income’ million-dollar apartments for rich snowbirds.

Richard Brown

Bozeman

