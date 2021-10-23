Letter to the editor: Elect a commission that doesn't cater to developers Richard Brown Oct 23, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save As the Gallatin County planning director, Jennifer Madgic stood by and ignored adopted regulations that prevented Northwestern Energy from expanding an old Montana Power substation, located in a flood plain, on South Church Street. She cast aside a 400-signature petition against the development and passively allowed this — and the resulting industrial power line built up to Highland Boulevard. One neighbor, my friend, sold and left the state.On Sept 17, 2018, Terry Cunningham stated in a city commission meeting, “Climb to the highest hill use the loudest megaphone… If you see a vacant lot or under-utilized land around you there is very good chance that it might, in the future, be used for high density residential so that’s a sort of admonition to the citizens of Bozeman.” Translation: The zoning that you thought protected your investment is no longer honored by the city commission; spot zoning at the commission’s whim is now the norm. Each of these two candidates has demonstrated that they won’t honor existing zoning or regulations. Each has demonstrated that your quality of life doesn’t count. They only care about greedy developers and special interests.Both fit seamlessly into the commission’s myopic vision bent on turning Bozeman into a mini LA. (BTW They are presently secretly planning on pumping out Canyon Ferry reservoir to keep development going — just like LA developers did with the Owens Valley.) Homeowners, be prepared to have your home’s value grossly devalued if Madgic, Cunningham, and Pomeroy win. They will spot zone the lot next to you. It will happen. Nobody is safe. Bozeman has had 20 years of pro-developer City Commissions. It is time we elect a commission that cares more about the people than the greedy developers who destroy neighborhoods to build ‘low income’ million-dollar apartments for rich snowbirds. Richard BrownBozeman Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jennifer Madgic Zoning Commission Economics Sociology Finance Politics Terry Cunningham Petition Regulation Bozeman Submit a letter Letter Policy The Chronicle encourages letters from readers who reside in our coverage area. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer’s first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Addresses and phone numbers may be used for verification but will not be published. Letters may be edited for grammar, taste, brevity and libel. Due to the volume of submissions, the Chronicle cannot publish every letter it receives. The Chronicle reserves the right to reject letters based on content or length, and will not knowingly print letters sent to other publications. Thank-you letters, letters written in poetic style or dominated by scripture quotations and those written by students as class assignments will not be published. Contact the Chronicle Send us your thoughts and feedback as a letter to the editor. Submit by email, by post to 2820 W. College St., Bozeman, MT 59718 or use our online form. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe More from this section Letter to the editor: Coburn, Madgic and Cunningham deserve support Posted: 12:15 a.m. Letter to the editor: Madgic has the background we need on city commission Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Wambsgans the steady hand we need as city court judge Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Imperative that we get a new county courts building Posted: 12 a.m. Letter to the editor: Urge Congress to protect our wildlife and water Posted: 12 a.m. Submit a letter to the editor Submit your letter to the editor for publication in the Bozeman Daily Chronicle. Letters should be no more than 300 words and must include the writer's first and last name (no initials), home address and daytime phone number. Submit Poll How will you vote on Gallatin County's courts building bond? You voted: For Against Undecided Vote View Results Back