Letter to the editor: Effort to elect Morrison was more than a campaign

TW Bradley
Nov 9, 2021

We lost an election; we won so much more

I probably refreshed that webpage a million times in that first hour, hoping and wishing the numbers would "madgically" change and news of Joey's win would echo through the room.

It didn't and I felt nothing but irresolution. And in recognizing that all too familiar feeling, I was reminded that this effort is and was so much more than a campaign.

The very people before me had evolved into my fiercest allies and most trusted friends. I thought about how we canvassed thousands to have a platform built from the voices of community members. Some who have never been asked about the issues they face and how to address them. Others who have never voted before in a local election and how we empowered them to participate for the very first time.

I thought about how many supporters donated their time, money, and expertise because they believed in our vision for Bozeman. Some who leaned into their power so much and gave to their financial, emotional, physical, and mental capacities. Each one vital and valued when and how they showed up in this effort.

I thought about how our work has merely just begun. That we have a community that is ever-expanding as more share in our struggles and continue to need our help more than ever.

Then I thought about how thankful I am to feel such ambivalence in the face of losing the election. Humbled to know and experience the lesson that with loss also comes hope and that change is slow, painful, and worthwhile.

So we lost an election and we won so much more.

TW Bradley
Bozeman