I was disappointed that the Chronicle Editorial Board once again raised the issue that the city and county are fighting — this time over the makeup of the new board of health local governing body. The governing body was the result of House Bill 257 in the last session. As your editorial stated, there were three options on the table at the public meeting between the county, Bozeman and Belgrade commissioners. I totally agree with our county commissioners (as did the majority of those in attendance). There is only one option (of the three) that provides fairness and equity to every citizen in our county. That option is for this important new entity to be composed solely of elected officials that were the ballot countywide.
Your editorial board is wrong to suggest that either city should have their elected officials as members. That would result in citizens not living in Belgrade or Bozeman, to end up with less representation on the board than those two cities. Voters in Three Forks, Manhattan, West Yellowstone, and even the smaller unincorporated areas (Big Sky, Four Corners, Churchill, etc) need 100% of the board members to have appeared on their ballots. That is the issue. There is no fighting, simply discussion and possible disagreement. If this new important board is not composed of elected officials representing every citizen of Gallatin County, then there will certainly be many frustrated and disenfranchised voters. Your editorial missed the mark.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.