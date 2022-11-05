As tennis great John McEnroe would say, “You cannot be serious!”
Under the lawless Democrat Biden Administration, the United States is going to hell in a handbasket. Yet the Chronicle Editorial Board has thrown gas on the fire with its endorsement of far left Democrat Monica Tranel for Congress. Montana and America don’t need another radical bowing before Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, graciously offering her Montana vote to the queen bee on a silver platter. We don’t need another rubber stamp for one of the most corrupt leaders and pro-globalist, anti-American agendas in American history. We don’t need Monica Tranel. We need Republican Ryan Zinke.
Along with supporting Tranel, the Chronicle has heartlessly, and mindlessly, rejected the “Born-Alive Infant Protection Act,” Referendum No. 131. No, Chronicle board. The most ardent abortion opponents would never be convinced to reject this magnanimous proposal.
One-time rising star and presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard has left the Democratic Party. “They have gone crazy — they have gone insane. There’s no other way to describe it,” Gabbard recently told a crowd in Arizona. “It’s kind of like the emperor has no clothes. Everybody sees what’s going on, but nobody wants to say it out loud.”
Peter Arnone
Bozeman
