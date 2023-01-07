How is it that taking taxpayers money and giving it directly to people so they don't have to work, pay for their own health care or worry about arrest if they use drugs or shoplift is any different then giving them whiskey as they stand in line to vote?
How is it fair to taxpayers to go into people's homes and brow beat them to vote a certain way, then take their ballot to the courthouse so they cannot change that ballot?
How is it fair to taxpayers to allow voters to vote weeks in advance only to find out that the candidate is immoral and unqualified for the job, days before the election?
How is it fair to taxpayers that candidates for judges don't have to let us know how they feel about the issues of the day? Only that they were all trained by the same socialist universities that control the law and political thought.
How is it fair to taxpayers to allow college students to vote with a student I.D. card that does not prove residence?
What your opinion piece of Jan. 3 said to me was do not limit the power of the progressive media, socialist legislatures or woke ideology, it is enough to limit the power of the taxpayers.
William F. Barber
Belgrade
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.