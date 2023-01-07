Let the news come to you

How is it that taking taxpayers money and giving it directly to people so they don't have to work, pay for their own health care or worry about arrest if they use drugs or shoplift is any different then giving them whiskey as they stand in line to vote?

How is it fair to taxpayers to go into people's homes and brow beat them to vote a certain way, then take their ballot to the courthouse so they cannot change that ballot?

How is it fair to taxpayers to allow voters to vote weeks in advance only to find out that the candidate is immoral and unqualified for the job, days before the election?

